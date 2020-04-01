Students who had planned to register for Matsec resits, normally held in September, can now register for the new September 2020 session, the Matsec examinations board said on Wednesday.

The registration period will open in July. Matsec will inform prospective candidates about the application process in due course.

The board said in a statement the decision was taken after careful evaluation of the feedback it received on the new September 2020 session.

It said that despite these extraordinary circumstances, it was committed to provide students the opportunity to sit for their examinations to obtain the necessary qualifications to pursue their desired career path.

