The Executive Board will replace the Bureau, the Council and the Executive Committee while the Annual General Meeting would be replaced by the General Assembly which would be held three times a year. These were among the main highlights of the new Statute of the Malta Football Association which were approved during an Extraordinary General Meeting.

Details were given by MFA President Bjorn Vassallo, vice-president Dr Matthew Paris and general secretary Dr Angelo Chetcuti on Tuesday.

The Executive Board will be made up of 24 members – four each representing the Premier League, Challenge League and National Amateur League and eight representing youth football, women, Gozo, Futsal and Beach Soccer, coaches, players and recreational football, apart from the President and three Vice-Presidents.

On the other hand, the General Assembly, which will meet three times a year, is composed of one delegate for every member club or association for a total of 69 votes.

