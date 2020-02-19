New signage which is about to be installed in the towns bordering the university will tell walkers and cyclists how long they can expect to take to reach the campus.

The 'active travel signage' is to be installed at Msida, Gzira, Birkirkara and San Gwann. The information poles will feature information on walking and cycling distances from the university to surrounding localities and vice versa.

The project is being funded by the H2020 Civitas Destination Project. It is being spearheaded by the Institute for Climate Change and Sustainable Development (ICCSD) following research by two doctorate researchers in conjunction with the University Green Travel Plan Coordinator.

The university said the initiative is linked to ongoing research on walkability in Malta, where pedestrians can contribute with information about their walking experiences to identify which areas are more pedestrian-friendly and which require attention and improvement.

Carlos Cañas, the researcher on pedestrian mobility in Malta said: “Google Maps and other route services are rapidly improving their information for pedestrian mobility, but they still use the road network to calculate walking routes in many cases. As a result, they often advise pedestrians to walk on busy roads with no pavement and people may end up risking their lives, framed between fast traffic and long walls. To avoid situations like this, we need local research and local solutions to walkability issues in Malta.”

