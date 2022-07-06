The Travellers are releasing their upcoming single Is-Sbuħija ta’ Dan iż-Żmien together with its music video.

With their latest single, The Travellers implore us to ultimately take control and enjoy Is-Sbuħija ta’ Dan iż-Żmien (the beauty of this time).

It seems that as decades go by, life is becoming increasingly harder and more complex, and newer generations will have to deal with tougher times than previously experienced.

Only by controlling our fears, emotions and managing our expectations, can we be happy, healthy, love and be loved. What will the future hold? No one knows.