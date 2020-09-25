Skoda has unveiled its first electric SUV – the Enyaq.

Arriving with a range of up to 316 miles (509 kilometres) and the capability for rapid charging up to 125kW.

Certain models feature an illuminated front grille.

Based on Volkswagen Group’s electric-ready MEB platform, the Enyaq will be available with two battery size options as well as two- and four-wheel-drive layouts.

All cars come with a comprehensive list of standard equipment, with entry-level Enyaq iV models benefitting from features such as 19-inch alloy wheels, a 13-inch infotainment screen, rear parking sensors and dual-zone climate control.

All 62kWh battery models will also feature ‘Loft’ interior trim, which brings a part fabric, part artificial leather seat covering and brushed aluminium trim as standard. An optional ‘Suite’ pack adds leather trim and piano black panels, while ‘Lounge’ includes light leather with contrast yellow stitching.

However, customers opting for the larger 82kWh-powered Enyaq will benefit from an increased level of standard equipment with additions such as chrome detailing, front parking sensors and a rear-view camera included as standard.

A range-topping Founders Edition car – only available on 82kWh cars – will also be released at launch, bringing the 125kW DC rapid charging, 21-inch alloy wheels, an illuminated front grille and Matrix LED headlights.

Inside, the Enyaq benefits from a large and open cabin. The position of the batteries in the car’s floor means that there is very little intrusion into the car’s footwells, while it also benefits from a 585-litre boot.

As standard, the Enyaq comes with 50kW DC rapid charging capability. However, buyers are able to add higher 100kW (for 62kWh battery cars) or 125kW (for 82kWh battery cars) charging facilities as an optional extra.

When charged through a 125kW charging unit, the Enyaq can be taken from 10 to 80 per cent in 38 minutes.

The Enyaq features a large central infotainment screen.

Via a home 7kW wallbox, charging the Enyaq will take six to eight hours depending on battery size.

Entry-level 62kWh, rear-wheel-drive Enyaq models bring a range of up to 242 miles from a single charge. The large 82kWh model, which also sends power solely to the rear wheels, increases this to 316 miles (509 kilometre) on a single charge.