A small new snake species found in Malta is harmless to humans, but may become invasive, the University of Malta has reported.

The Conservation Biology Research Group within the Department of Biology and NGO Bicref said they had recorded two snakes officially known as Brahminy blindsnake Indotyphlops braminus.

This species, native to Indo-Malayan region, has over the years spread through international transportation of goods.

"This small burrowing non-venomous snake rarely comes to the surface, and the habitat it lives in allows easy undetected transportation of specimens between different locations mostly between areas associated with plant nurseries, golf courses, compost deposits, agricultural farms and gardens including domestic gardens, botanical gardens and parks," the university said.

Its unique parthenogenic reproductive strategy increases its potential for fast population expansion, becoming invasive.