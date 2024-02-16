A new social housing project in Kirkop was inaugurated in Friday by Social Accommodation Minister Roderick Galdes.

Named after the late Joe ‘Peppinu’ Cassar, the €2.6 million project will house 19 families.

“Over the past two years, we have opened over 160 social housing apartments across six different localities. These buildings have provided hundreds of people with the opportunity to begin their future under a decent roof, despite challenging circumstances,” Galdes said.

He emphasised the government’s commitment to continue implementing further social housing projects, which he said align with the numerous schemes launched and strengthened by the Housing Authority in recent years.