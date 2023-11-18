A cohort of 74 new social workers have received their professional warrants.

Social Policy Minister Michael Falzon presented the students with the warrants, officially marking the end of their four-year study course and the beginning of their professional careers.

There are around 700 full-time social workers in Malta. Students training to join the profession also spend time doing practical work within the community, especially with children, addiction victims and people with disabilities.

New social workers hold their warrants. Photo: DOI

Mike Orland, who chairs the board of social workers, praised workers who chose to embark on a career in the sector and encouraged more students to do so.

The minister also praised social workers and said the government was backing them by bumping up their salaries by €187 every four weeks.

“This profession deserves investment. It is the art of listening and science of hope. Nothing can replace human contact with talented professionals who can empathise with others,” he said.