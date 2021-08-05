Singer and songwriter Jolene Samhan is tomorrow releasing her first pop-rock-inspired single titled All In You.

The song marks a change from her debut single February 1st, both musically and personally.

“I wrote this song last March in reflection of the past year. I was mainly expressing a feeling of growth and realisation. All In You, for me, is a continuation of what I started narrating in February 1st,” Samhan says.

All In You describes a moment of cognisance

While February 1st tells of mental struggles and how they challenged the singer, All In You describes a moment of cognisance, whereby Samhan becomes aware of her capabilities despite her self-doubt.

All In You is written by Samhan, while Micimago and Matthew James, at SongSmith, produced the track.

The song is available on all streaming platforms.

Follow Jolene Samhan on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and Spotify.