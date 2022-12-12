New Spain coach Luis de la Fuente defended his appointment after criticism he lacked experience at the top level, during his presentation on Monday.

The 61-year-old, appointed until after Euro 2024, has coached Spain’s youth teams since 2013, most recently the U23 side.

De la Fuente replaces Luis Enrique after the former Barcelona coach was sacked following Spain’s shock World Cup last 16 defeat by Morocco.

“I was a professional player for 15 years,” De la Fuente told a press conference.

“I won titles, I was an international (at youth level) apart from with the national team.

“I have (coached) 16 players who were in the Spain squad at the World Cup.

