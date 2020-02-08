A small open area in San Ġwann has been given a facelift and turned into an area where children can play football and basketball. Around €35,000 were spent on Spażju Rikreattiv 11 ta’ Frar to give a lick of paint and install new fencing, football and basketball infrastructure and a small outdoor exercise area. The public area is located in the Żwejt area. Sports parliamentary secretary Clifton Grima inaugurated the revamped space and thanked SportsMalta and the San Ġwann council for their work. He said SportsMalta was currently assessing other such areas across the country which could be turned into public sports facilities. San Ġwann mayor Trevor Fenech said the local council was aware of the need to increase the number of open spaces in the town. Another such project was planned for Triq il-Kampanella, he said.

