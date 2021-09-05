A new, all-inclusive sports programme for people who want to have fun while staying fit is set to launch in October.

SportsAdultz follows on from the success of SportsKidz, which offers children the opportunity to play a range of sports while making friends and building a healthy lifestyle.

Open to men and women of all ages and abilities, SportsAdultz introduces adults to 12 different sports, as well as various exercise movements and team-building activities.

“This programme is for those who want to stay fit while having a good laugh,” SportsKidz and SportsAdultz founder Edward Mercieca says. “We avoid the overtraining and hypercompetitive components of sports specialisation, focusing instead on ensuring everyone can develop at their own pace and explore healthy living in a non-competitive, fun environment. You don’t need to be into sports to enjoy SportsAdultz.”

In weekly one-hour sessions, adults will have the chance to try out a range of different sports including handball, basketball, football, volleyball, table tennis, judo, tennis, badminton, golf, hockey, cricket and rugby. The programme also offers participants an extra laugh while staying active through a series of fun team- building activities.

Apart from the improvement to physical health provided through joining SportsAdultz, it may also bring a welcome boost to well-being.

“No matter your age, exercise can be great therapy,” Mercieca says. “While we know we should stay active to maintain our quality of life as we get older, this doesn’t have to mean going to the gym a few times a week. Playing sports and joining in with new activities is an easy and enjoyable way to reap the rewards of fitness, while lowering the risk of heart disease, stroke and other serious illnesses. By joining SportsAdultz, the benefits could include a healthier lifestyle, new friends, improved mood and strengthened immunity – among many others!”

SportsAdultz starts on October 4, with sessions on Mondays at 6-7pm and 7-8pm at Immaculate Conception School, Tarxien and on Thursdays at 6-7pm and 7-8pm at Maria Regina College, Middle School, Naxxar. Participants can choose their preferred time or location for their one weekly hour-long session. For more information about SportsAdultz, including fees, and to register, visit www.facebook.com/sportskidzmalta or e-mail edward@sportskidz.com.mt.