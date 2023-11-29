New squads which the government is planning to set up within the police will unduly burden the force and should be handled by other agencies instead, the shadow minister for home affairs, Joe Giglio, told parliament on Wednesday.

Speaking in the budget debate, he observed that in the Budget speech, the government said it was planning to set up a squad of patrol and community support officers and a Roads Policing Unit, both within the police force.

The first would be responsible for high visibility patrols and the second would, among other things, be responsible for ensuring that roads were quickly reopened after accidents, and the causes of traffic accidents were investigated.

Both roles, Giglio said, could be handled by officials who were not sworn-in policemen. That was the case in the UK with regard to community policing, and issues related to traffic accidents could be handled by Transport Malta’s enforcement section.

The police force, he stressed, was already overworked and overstretched. Lessons should have been learnt from what happened when the community policing unit was set up, depleting the police force in various areas.

“We are dismantling cathedrals to build chapels,” he warned.

Similarly, he continued, various other duties currently being handled by police officers, such as office work, could be handled by civilians instead of the police, enabling the officers to focus on policing duties.

The police force, Giglio said, was not only overworked and overstretched, but it was also underpaid. While it was good that a new collective agreement had been concluded and conditions had been improved, it was far too little. Police officers felt demotivated when they compared their pay with what officials in other agencies received.

Police officers’ pay was so low that many were leaving the force, and recruitment drives were not achieving the desired results.

One way how the police could retain experienced police officers was for these officers to be given their pension even when they did not take up the option to leave the force after 25 years of service. It made no sense to hand a pension to officers who left the force after 25 years to work in the private sector when they could continue to work in the force.

The recruitment failure, he said, could be seen in the absence of sufficiently qualified personnel in sufficient numbers within the FCID (the unit which investigates financial crime)

Standards were also falling at the training academy, which, Giglio said, lacked the infrastructure for its current role.

“Standards are falling in a bid to attract and retain personnel, instead of improving conditions and administration to achieve that same aim,” he said.

He urged the minister of home affairs not to rely on statistics which may show confidence in the police force and security in the country. Those statistics may be misleading or incomplete, he said, more so as unprovoked violent incidents seemed to be on the increase, even though many went unreported.

Definition of domestic violence is 'too wide'

Near the end of his speech Giglio also referred briefly to domestic violence and suggested amendments to narrow the definition. As it were, he said, the definition was so wide that it was creating a heavy workload on the police and the law courts.

Giglio was followed by Nationalist MP Graziella Attard Previ who underscored the need for better resources in the police force and the law courts to tackle domestic violence to ensure that victims found immediate protection and those who went to court were administered justice without delay.