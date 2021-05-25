Today is the feast day of the Carmelite mystic saint, St Mary Magdalen de’ Pazzi of Florence.

A new painting is being inaugurated and blessed on this day at the parish church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Fleur-de-Lys.

Today at 5.30pm, the children who are going to receive the First Holy Communion this Saturday will have their confession in preparation of the First Holy Communion.

At the end they will pray and offer flowers to St Mary Magdalen de’ Pazzi.

It was believed that St Mary Magdalen de’ Pazzi could read the thoughts of others and predict future events. During her lifetime, she allegedly appeared to several persons in distant places and cured a number of sick people.

She died on May 25, 1607, at the age of 41. Her relic corpse is located in the monastery of Maria Maddalena de’ Pazzi in Careggi.