Maltapost plc is tomorrow commemorating the 25th anniversary of the death of the Nobel Peace Prize winner and saint, Mother Teresa of Calcutta, with a stamp and miniature sheet designed by Shanice Farrugia.

The stamp within the miniature sheet measures 31mm by 44mm, with a comb perforation of 13.9mm by 14mm and bears the Maltese Cross watermark.

The miniature sheet itself measures 120mm by 80mm and was produced in the offset process by Printex Ltd.

The issue consists of 30,000 miniature sheets with each sheet bearing a value of €3.

These items will be available from all post offices in Malta and Gozo from tomorrow, September 5.

Orders may be placed online at www.maltaphilately.com or by mail from the Philatelic Bureau, Maltapost plc, 305, Qormi Road, Marsa, MTP 1001; tel. 2596 1740, e-mail info@maltaphilately.com.