A set of standards that will impact around 450 children of all ages in out-of-home care came into force on Monday.



Residential homes and foster families, which care for half of the children in out of home care, will have to abide by the new standards, enforced by the Social Care Standards Authority.



Among others the standards ensure that children have a say in decisions that affect them and that they are provided with an explanation on why they will be moving into a new home.



Their religion, culture and language will be respected and siblings will move into the same home if possible.



If they are not living together, siblings will be supported to keep in touch with each other.



Children in out of home care will receive a copy of their care plan in a way that they can understand it, and when they reach their mid-teens they will be prepared for when they leave care.



When they reach their mid-teens they will be prepared for the days when they leave care.



The CEO of the standards authority, Matthew Vella, said that the standards, which are being published in a children and adult version, were drawn up following consultation with the children themselves.



He was speaking at Dar Frate Jacoba, a residential home for children with challenging behaviour that is currently hosting eight children aged between nine and 18.



There are 20 residential homes for children in Malta and another four office-based childcare service (such as child protection), while yet another four services are in the process of acquiring a licence.



Mr Vella said the authorities wanted to ensure that the money invested in out of home care for children was being utilised in the best way and in the kids' interests.



Addressing the launch, Minister Michael Falzon said the government's investment in childcare was not some kind of charity from the government. It was sound investment in society, he added.