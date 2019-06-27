As part of its ongoing journey to become Malta’s number one bank for customer service, HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c. has developed a set of brand-new digital tools aimed at helping to simplify banking for all customers.

These digital solutions are based on world class technology and utilise an intuitive user interface that allows customers to interact online to see all of their assets – be it investments, insurance, current or saving accounts.

“This improved system is aimed at enhancing customer experience through a holistic platform,” said Gregory Inglott, deputy head of retail banking and wealth management at HSBC Malta.

“Initial feedback has been positive as customers said that it has significantly improved the way they can engage with the bank.

“Our customers want to understand their investments and overall financial well-being in an easily digestible way. This new approach enables us to better connect with our customers in yet another way, while providing the service they expect from a modern, digitally-advanced bank.”

The new digital tools also allow customers to identify and monitor accounts within their portfolios, with a key feature being that all accounts and investments are tracked and presented with useful illustrations within the context of the respective customer’s current financial picture.

“Customers will discover that this new service makes their life easier. They will find it simpler to access this software thanks to just one internet banking logon, with clear and easy to use functionalities, and helpful explanations for when they need them,” said Christian Debono, head of premier and wealth management at HSBC Malta.

Digital banking is high on HSBC Malta’s agenda. The bank recently introduced online account-opening, which followed the introduction of a-first-in-Malta contactless card, complete online experience on personal loans, and mobile innovations such as TouchID and FaceID.