Gozitan artist Michael Cutajar Zahra is working on a new lifesize statue of the Assumption of Our Lady for Mġarr, Malta. The street statue, to be inaugurated this year for the feast of Santa Marija, will be placed on a pedestal designed on a new concept rather than those familiar to other titular statues.

Cutajar Zahra was born in Victoria in 1990. And from an early age he showed interest in the work of his father Joseph.

He experimented with different media and from there onwards he showed great artistic abilities. At the age of 15, he decided to take art as his main career and make a living out of it.

Cutajar Zahra is very interested in the world of three-dimensional art. He said he aspired not only to continue in this line, which his father had started, but also to undertake several important art commissions both locally and abroad.

The artist said the use of art as a bridge to the sacred was one of the more fascinating subjects close to his heart.