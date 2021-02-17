A new statue of St Clare of Assisi by artist Manwel Cutajar Zahra will form part of the outdoor decorations for the feast of St Anthony of Padua in Għajnsielem.

Last week, the statue was put on show at St Anthony’s church in an effort to collect donations to cover its expenses.

Saint Clare of Assisi is considered as the “little plant” of St Francis. Inspired by his life and message, she too left all her belongings and family and founded the Order of the Poor Clares.

The nuns are spread all over the world, living a contemplative life in their monasteries.

Ironically, the statue of St Clare was put on display around the same time that the small community of Poor Clares in Gozo left the island to return to the mother-monastery in Saint Julian’s.