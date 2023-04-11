Għajnsielem archpriest Frankie Bajada and community members are here seen posing in front of the statue of the Risen Christ after Canon Bajada blessed figolli at the church parvis prior to Easter Mass.

The statue, which was carried in procession for the first time this year, was made by Gozitan artist Manwel Farrugia in 2019. It was kept indoors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The statue was commissioned by Salvu and Bernardina Grima, of Għajnsielem. It was always Salvu’s wish to offer this statue and his dream came true a short while before he died.

Salvu Grima used to work with the Gozo Channel Company.