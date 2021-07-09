A new study will look into why people end up requiring social housing and what support they require to get back on their feet.

The study, entitled ‘The next step in Housing Profiling’, will be based on a profiling exercise concluded earlier this year that mapped out characteristics of social housing tenants.

It will recommend support programmes and initiatives to improve tenants’ quality of life in the form of varied care plans.

The study will be carried out by the Faculty for Social Wellbeing at the University of Malta and is being funded by the Housing Development Fund.

Social Accommodation Minister Roderick Galdes announced the study and accompanying care plans on Friday.

Housing Minister Roderick Galdes.

Addressing the press, Galdes said the study would help inform the authorities on how best to help housing applicants.

The government, he said, wants a comprehensive plan that provides “peace of mind, attention and access to services” to address the key challenges that lead to people requiring public accommodation.

Housing problems rarely arise on their own and are often the culmination of challenging circumstances, whether it be addiction, illness, or family breakdown, he said.



“At this stage, along with the provision of adequate accommodation, we want to offer all possible tools to the individual to help strengthen their position and move forwards. This study will give us a varied but specialised framework to address the various challenges leading families to resort to social housing”, Galdes said.