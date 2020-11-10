Kurt Farrugia has been appointed Superintendent of Cultural Heritage replacing Joseph Magro Conti who has held the post for the past two-and-a-half years.

Farrugia holds a Master’s Degree in Archaeology and has worked in the field of national heritage for the past 14 years. For the last two years, he served as head of Planning Consultations within the Superintendence.

Magro Conti will be in charge of drawing up a national strategy to consolidate and carry out reforms in the area.

Heritage Minister José Herrera said the vision aims at consolidating and carrying out the necessary reforms in this area and should lead to greater protection and valorisation of the country’s national heritage.



Magro Conti, he said, will work in full consultation with all stakeholders in the sector.