Roberto Zammit, 43, has been appointed superior general of the Society of Christian Doctrine (MUSEUM). He succeeds Natalino Camilleri, who served at the helm for the past 12 years.

The society is currently holding its general chapter, gathering delegates from various countries.

An assistant head of school, Zammit, had served as a member in Kenya and Cuba, and was assistant superior general for these last seven years.

He is the fifth superior general since the society was founded by St George Preca in 1907.