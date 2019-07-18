Years of quiet preparation and background building culminated this week in the launch of an exciting new website for the Takeoff business incubator at the University of Malta’s Centre for Entrepreneurship and Business Incubation (CEBI).

The website, which had been a joint effort between CEBI staff and web design start-up, The Branding Lads, was designed to showcase how enterprise builders in Malta could not only start up, but make their venture sustainable in the long term, with the right help.

Incubator manager Joseph Bartolo said that: “Takeoff is more than a co-working facility, it’s a mentored pathway that walks members through a powerful business-building framework. We provide friendly support and expert guidance so members don’t feel alone and they can see a clear route forward.”

In addition to showcasing the opportunity to join the incubator, the website also offers a portal to partner organisations, current members, local grants and seed funding, plus an exciting new resource in the form of an open access, online curriculum that teaches the essentials of Enterprise and Entrepreneurship.

However, the most trailblazing part of the website is related to an event known as MedFest 19, and the announcement this week that a MedFest call has been issued for anyone seeking finance to bring an innovative idea to the market.

MedFest is being organised as part of the Malta-Sicily I-Know project, to stimulate investment in innovation. The concept is based on an extremely successful UK model called VentureFest, and would provide an unprecedented opportunity for selected innovators to develop, then pitch, their business idea to a live audience of VIP guests and invited ‘business angel’ investors.

Prof. Russell Smith, one of the original forces behind VentureFest, said that anyone selected from the call would get a “once-in-a-lifetime” chance to attract significant equity finance via their MedFest pitch. They would also receive upwards of €15,000 worth of expert mentoring, coaching and business advice, plus membership at Takeoff, absolutely free as part of the preparation package that selected applicants would receive.

“We’re encouraging anyone with an innovative business, or business idea, to apply for the MedFest Call. People don’t need to be experts in business or equity finance because we will provide that education to everyone we select to move forward. MedFest will be a powerful platform for something incredible to happen here in Malta, and who knows where the opportunity might lead us.”

More information about the MedFest Call and how to apply is available on the Takeoff website’s I-Know page at https://takeoff.org.mt/i-know/. Anyone who is interested, but has more questions about what is in­volved, is encouraged to contact Takeoff on joseph.a.bartolo@um.edu.mt.