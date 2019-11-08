Malta Public Transport installed a new e-bike station at the University of Malta, making it easier for students to commute between Valletta and university.

Parking has become a persistent issue at university, but the easy-to-use Tallinja Bike system offers a convenient and affordable solution for students. Users set up a one-time registration at the station itself and they may then unlock a bike and dock it back when they reach their destination.

“The introduction of Tallinja Bike is not only a practical measure to ease traffic congestion in and around the University of Malta,” explained Ignacio Munoz, product manager of Tallinja Bikes.

“It is also a clear signal by Malta Public Transport that it is committed to invest in new eco-sustainable solutions.”

The university Tallinja Bike station was inaugurated at the start of the academic year last month and is the first extension of the service outside the Valletta zone. Other stations are currently located at the Valletta Terminus, the Barrakka Lift, Valletta Waterfront, Fort St Elmo, Marsamxett Ferry Terminal and the Floriana Park and Ride.

To further incentivise the use of these non-polluting means of transportation, Malta Public Transport is offering a 50 per cent discount to students paying with their Tallinja Card.