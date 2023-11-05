2023 has been a year of tremendous growth for Alliance Real Estate Group, as it has more than tripled the number of property advisors on its books and effectively quadrupled its number of branches across Malta and Gozo.

“The most rewarding part of this growth is that we are welcoming top performing estate agent teams as a whole and not just individuals. These are successful businesses who have decided to drop their previous brands to become part of the Alliance family,” explained Alliance CEO Michael Bonello, at the signing of their latest franchise agreement.

Alliance Tarxien is formed of an entire team of 13 experienced advisors and their office administrator, led by Franchise Owner and Branch Manager Dylan Callus. Together, they have left an international franchise network to open up this new branch with Alliance Group. The branch is located in a corner office at the top of Luqa Road, going from Paola centre towards the Santa Lucia roundabout.

Alliance Tarxien team consists of, from left: Cain Agius, Clifton Gatt, Mattea Cutajar, Casey Attard, Aaron Scorfna, Matthew Scorfna, Abigail Azzopardi, Christian Seychell, John Aquilina, Dylan Callus, Sancho Hamad, Clyde Grech, Lyonell Bezzina, Shawn Brincat and Christian Griscti.

Thanking Michael Bonello for his support, Dylan Callus expressed his satisfaction saying: “We are all very excited for this change and the on-boarding process has been so efficient that we are already up and running on the Alliance system within just a few days.”

Callus is a promising young entrepreneur who started winning performance awards soon after he started working in real estate in 2016. Generating the highest number of transactions from more than 300 agents, he was soon offered a management role and that is when he started building the formidable team he has today.

Apart from property sales, the branch will also be hosting a growing team of letting advisors to service enquiries in the area and everywhere else. “As we’ve now got more room to grow, we are on the lookout for more people to join us at all levels of experience,” Callus concluded.

Alliance franchise offices benefit from the same infrastructure, training, marketing and operations management support as Alliance founding branches and share the ever-growing sales and letting database with more than 350 advisors across all branches.

The Group provides a comprehensive suite of real estate sales and letting services with its team of property advisors, who receive top quality training, tools and resources to deliver customer satisfaction at all touchpoints.

More information can be found at alliance.mt or on social media.