A new, technologically advanced Identity Card was introduced on Monday by Identity Malta.

The new card will be issued to all those who need to replace or renew their current card, and new applicants.

The new card has several security features aimed at making copying and falsification more difficult.

The picture, name and details of the holder are laser-engraved in strong black and white polycarbonate substrate, making alteration very difficult. The card also features the holder's fingerprint.

The ID cards feature laser-etched details, a QR code and a copy of the holder's fingerprint, among other features. Photo: Identity Malta

The card is contactless and the date on it can be accessed only through a Card Access Number printed on the front or stored in a QR code at the back.

The launch of the new card was made in the presence of Prime Minister Robert Abela. Details were explained by Identity Malta CEO Anton Sevasta.

Identity Malta said there will be no mass roll-out, and the change will be gradual, with current ID cards remaining valid until their expiry date.

More details in the pdf below.

Attached files ID cards