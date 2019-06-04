The 24th anniversary of Tex Mex has coincided with the opening of its latest establishment in St Julian’s – Tex Mex Que-Shi in Spinola Bay (ex-Ryans).

While retaining the favourite dishes from the brand’s menus in its Sliema and Marsaxlokk establishments, the management has given the menu a bit of a twist to include sushi and an Asian accent to some of the dishes, hence Que-Shi.

In line with its sister establishment, one can expect the unique Tex Mex vibe thanks to entertainment, epic food, attentive service, fully-stocked bars and famous cocktails.

The story of Tex Mex started off with the vision of a young man to bring great food, amazing drinks, attentive service and a unique fun vibe under one roof.

Marco Muscat started his adventures in the catering industry as a teenager, working in various places and moving on to run his parents’ bar, the original Chequers on The Strand, Sliema in the heyday of Malta’s entertainment industry.

He quickly worked his way up, graduating from cleaning glasses in his first catering experience to bartending and to eventually launching his first fully-fletched restaurant, Marianna’s Tex Mex Cantina in Tower Road, Sliema, a popular destination for 17 years.

In 2012 after a chance meeting with businessman Victor Fenech, Marco had the idea to move the Tex Mex brand to the location where his dream started, opening Tex Mex Sliema at The Strand, amping up the entertainment level.

2018 saw the Tex Mex brand expanding to Marsaxlokk with the opening of its flagship venue, Tex Mex South and Oyster Lounge. Tex Mex South proved to be an instant success, with a more family-friendly atmosphere, good food and live entertainment, while Oyster Lounge delivers a more club lounge, sushi, VIP sofa vibe with local and international DJs.

The grand opening of the Spinola outlet took place on June 21.