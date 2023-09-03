Flawless Theatre Company – a new company by David Hirst and Alan Montanaro – aims to provide opportunities for young people with an interest in the performing arts.

Hirst and Montanaro are the principal and director respectively of the award-winning Malta Drama organisation.

Through immersive weekly workshops, performers are equipped with industry insights and the skills that illuminate stages and screens.

“Malta is bristling with untapped talent. We’ve been impressed with the incredible potential within our budding performers for years,” says Hirst.

The company does not solely focus on acting techniques, but offers a comprehensive theatre education encompassing direction, production and teamwork.

Young individuals seeking to make their mark in the performing arts within Flawless Theatre Company can find more information on maltadrama.com or by calling 7904 4879.

Flawless will be debuting with an intriguing original work called Out of the Darkness at the University Campus Theatre on September 21-23. Tickets and refreshments will be available at the door, or from showshappening.com.