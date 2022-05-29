An original play by the Ringside Theatre Company in Gozo asks about the level of control we possess within our own lives.

Ringside Theatre Company (RTC), founded by husband-and-wife team Paolo and Jayne Giordanella, is a new flexible and growing collaboration of actors, directors, writers, stagehands and supporters with a passion to produce and attend intimate theatre within Gozo.

The company’s first production, the bittersweet play Together Alone directed by Paolo Giordanella, sees the Ringside Theatre Company making its debut, backed by an impressive cast that includes Mikhail Basmadjian, Jayne Giordanella, Coryse Borg, Ramon Camilleri Mortimer and Chantelle Ross.

The play’s central theme is the dilemma of conforming to society’s norms, or being true to oneself through the ups and downs and challenges life throws our way.

“As well as professional performances, aka the ‘A side’, we wish to engage a wider community in an amateur theatre group as well, aka the ‘B side’, with the overall aim to increase general theatre experiences in Gozo,” explains Jayne.

The black comedy Together Alone is RTC’s debut A side performance – a new piece of writing by Paolo, which questions ‘are we really living or merely performing’?

“To start the ball rolling for RTC, I decided to write a one-act play that focuses on the emotional human condition that highlights our social patterns that we call ‘the norm’ and dares us to rewrite the rules according to our individualistic approach to circumstances we may find ourselves in,” explains Paolo.

Keeping the Ringside view aspect at the forefront of this production, Together Alone is to be initially performed in an intimate setting to limited audience numbers at Lampuki Arts in Għarb.

RTC’s aim is to bring intimate theatre to audiences and this performance will provide just that with its non-traditional theatre setting. After the performance there will be the opportunity to discuss the piece with the cast and director/writer and all are welcome to extend their evening and socialise. Refreshments will be available.

The showcase performance will be on Saturday, June 4 at Lampuki Arts in Għarb. For more information or ticket purchase, send an e-mail to hello@ringsidetheatre.com or visit www.ringsidetheatre.com.