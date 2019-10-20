It has often been said that apart from entertaining, the true role of theatre is to hold up a mirror to the audience and highlight issues that need to be discussed. This is precisely what’s happening with Waħda Minna, a new Maltese play by Angele Galea documenting the life of three generations of local women in prostitution.

Written after three years of discussions and interviews with some of the most vulnerable members of Maltese society, this play comes at a time when the legalisation of prostitution is being discussed and gives a stark, honest insight into these people’s lives and daily struggles.

The story follows Rose, Sharon and Luana, three women trapped in a vicious circle of poverty, prostitution, pregnancy and drugs since before they were even conceived. Waħda Minna stars Angele Galea, Naomi Knight, Theresa Gauci, Sean Briffa and Jeremy Grech. The play is directed by theatre veteran Malcolm Galea.

Waħda Minna previews on October 24 and 25 at the Malta Midwives Association in Msida, followed by shows on October 26 and 27 at Valletta City Theatre (Hall 1). shows start at 7.30pm and last for one hour. Tickets may be bought online. The project is supported by the President’s Award for Creativity.

www.eventbrite.com