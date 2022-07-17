A new shop exclusively dedicated to THUN products has opened in Valletta, as part of the Italian brand’s ever-growing international franchise.

As a leader in the gifts and accessories industry, THUN has a network of more than 1,000 shops across Italy – with others regularly launched worldwide. In the newly launched THUN franchise shop in Malta, customers will find some of the brand’s range of ceramics, ornaments and kitchenware items, ideal for the home or as gifts.

The newly opened THUN store in St John’s Square c/w Zachary Street.

Lene Thun founded the brand in 1950, creating distinctive ceramic figures inspired by the sight of her sleeping sons and the Angel of Bozen, the universally recognised symbol of South Tyrol and the city of Bozen. Today, THUN products continue to bring joy to customers across the globe through evoking the magic and warmth of childhood with its huge range of artisanal decorative and functional products that symbolise love and affection.

Bringing THUN to Malta, brothers Joseph and Ray Buttigieg channel into the franchise years of experience in one of the island’s longest-running and favourite family-run businesses, the popular Café Santa Lucia in Attard and its wider catering arm.

“Throughout the years, clients have entrusted us with celebrating their most special moments. As time went by, we felt that – apart from culinary delicacies – we wanted to provide our clients with something more: special keepsakes that would help them hold onto dear moments a little while longer,” the Buttigieg family said at the THUN franchise shop’s launch.

“With this came the idea of the Santa Lucia Gourmet and gift shop, which opened its doors two years ago to cater for exclusive gifts for loved ones. In THUN, we have found a product whose message is akin to ours: a product that invokes feelings of warmth and tradition, class and elegance. Thank you for being with us today as we mark the beginning of this new venture.”

The THUN franchise shop in Valletta launched on July 7, in an event open to the Buttigieg family and friends, as well as members of the press and media, and the international commercial director for THUN , Andreas Xynogalas.

The first THUN shop in Malta officially opened its doors to customers on July 8. THUN can be found at St John’s Square c/w Zachary Street, Valletta. More information about the wide range of THUN products and the THUN franchise is available at https://www.thun.com, on Instagram @thunmalta, and on the Facebook page THUN MALTA.