A Transport Malta call for a new head of on-land enforcement is "tailor-made" for the person who was recently responsible for Transport Malta’s acquisition of defective RHIBs, the Nationalist Party said on Thursday.

But the authority refuted the claim saying the decision isn't up to anyone within Transport Malta.

"An independent board of experts will choose the successful candidate based on a grading system," TM CEO Jonathan Borg said.

PN transport spokesperson Adrian Delia and maritime affairs spokesperson Ivan Castillo said that despite an internal call for "Chief Officer Land Enforcement," Transport Malta has already selected a candidate for the position.

Delia confirmed he was referring to Patrick Pollacco, the current head of Transport Malta's maritime enforcement.

"The chosen person for this role is the person who was directly involved in buying new vessels for maritime enforcement that cost more than €900,000 and were declared unseaworthy. This person has been selected in a completely abusive manner. He is very close to Robert Abela," the PN said in a statement.

Speaking to Times of Malta, Delia said the role was "tailor-made" for Pollacco.

But Transport Malta CEO Jonathan Borg refuted the claims.

The internal call was published last week and candidates have till Friday to apply, Borg said. They will then be interviewed and "grilled" by an independent board of experts.

"The call for applications was circulated to everyone in Transport Malta," he insisted.

The 5-page call for applications, seen by Times of Malta, says that applicants need to have a bachelor's degree level qualification in road transport, management, public administration, or enforcement; or over five years of experience in a senior post in the police, army or Transport Malta's Enforcement directorate.

The candidate must also have broad enforcement experience, experience in management, and familiarity with the legal provisions of land enforcement.

Borg said that candidates will be graded in the interview and have to be given a minimum score of 75 per cent to be considered for the role.

The TM CEO said, several candidates have applied for the role.