A comic book and guide created for teenagers and teenage parents provides professionals with innovative resources to be able to discuss crucial, sensitive and important topics that come with pregnancy and parenting.

Tool4Teen – Developing an Innovative Tool in Youth Work for Teen Parents was a two-year Erasmusplus project that took place between 2020 and 2022 and involved Maltese partner Willingness and other organisations from four European countries.

The comic book tells the story of a teenage girl who gets pregnant and follows her experiences. The guidebook explains the methodology behind the comic and helps experts in the field use this tool effectively when working with clients.

The interactive kit offers teenagers an opportunity to reflect on a story that is external to them, thus helping them see things objectively, while applying the required skills to their very own personal stories.

“Teenage pregnancies are not common in Malta. However, we still need to reduce our numbers and provide adequate support to those teenagers who do get pregnant,” says Marilyn Muscat, an educational psychologist registered with the Health and Care Professions Council in the UK and a senior educational and child psychologist at Willingness.

A National Obstetric Information System report drawn up by the Directorate for Health Information and Research in 2020 shows that Malta registered one birth to a teenager under the age of 15 and 130 births to teenage girls aged between 15 and 19.

