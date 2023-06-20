The new Toyota C-HR is predicted to bring a modern, futuristic design when it debuts later this month.

The compact C-HR, which is the smallest crossover model in the Toyota’s range, will come with a full-width rear lightbar which has become a common sight in the segment. The light bar also incorporates both Toyota and C-HR names. An initial teaser image showcases the eye-catching design feature, while the silhouette also reveals boxy wheel arches, giving the C-HR a chunky, off-road-inspired look.

Toyota has already given a glimpse of what the new model could look like with the C-HR Prologue concept, which was designed to showcase an idea of what the model might resemble when it debuts on June 26.

