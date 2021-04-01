Toyota has revealed a new trim level for the Yaris Cross that emphasises the model’s SUV character.

The Dynamic is offered in addition to the more road-focused Excel trim that the car was launched in and comes with a variety of changes that make it better-suited to an off-road life.

On the outside, it gets lower body protection including a plate at the rear, as well as silver roof rails and 18-inch alloy wheels.

