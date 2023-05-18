Increased fines and penalty points for traffic contraventions, which were first announced in February, will come into force on Friday, Transport Malta said.

It follows approval of the relevant legislation by parliament.

Some of the fines will double to €200, including running a red light and using a mobile phone while at the wheel.

Drivers who are caught using a phone while on the road will also have anything between six and nine penalty points deducted from their licence- meaning those caught doing so twice within 12 months will temporarily lose their licence.

The following is the list of fines: