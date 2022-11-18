Traffic flows will on Monday be redirected at the busy Kirkop tunnels and airport intersection as works on the project enter their final stage.

Infrastructure Malta on Friday announced that the new traffic directions will come into force as of 9 am on Monday.

Those travelling from Vjal il-Gudja and want to travel towards Żurrieq, Kirkop, Imqabba, Qrendi, and Safi, will proceed directly to the Kirkop Tunnels;

Those travelling from Luqa towards Birżebbuġa or the airport will take the underpass which will be given its first coat of asphalt this weekend.

This same route will apply for those travelling from Vjal il-Gudja towards Birżebbuġa or the airport.

Those travelling from Birżebbuġa or the airport towards Luqa will proceed towards Kirkop and exit from the roundabout towards Luqa. The agency said that this deviation is temporary until works on the underpass are complete.

The Kirkop tunnels. Photo: Infrastructure Malta

Infrastructure Malta said that works on the underpass's closed-off section will begin as of Monday.

Work on a roundabout in front of the airport will also start and the agency said that this will be smaller than the previous roundabout.

These works are expected to be completed at the start of the new year.

Meanwhile, works on the flyover are ongoing. Infrastructure Malta said that on Friday the metal structure started to be laid with concrete.

The agency said this project was around 80 per cent complete and that the discovery of some archaeological remains had caused a slight delay.

The project has caused significant traffic in the vicinity of the airport with motorists regularly complaining of being caught up in standstill jams.