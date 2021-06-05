Following the immunisation programme which has been delivered in Malta, GasanMamo Insurance has designed an extension to all its travel insurance products which enables its clients to travel more safely and with peace of mind.

Christopher J. Delicata, senior underwriting manager, explained that this extension provides cover in the event that a client has to cancel a booked trip in the event of contracting the virus.

It also provides cover for any medical expenses incurred if the insured person is required to quarantine or isolate or contracts COVID-19 while abroad, together with a daily benefit if the trip has to be delayed.

This is being offered for all travel policies issued with GasanMamo as from June 1 and can be purchased online from www.gasanmamo.com or through its branches across Malta and any of its authorised intermediaries.