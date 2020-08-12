The Malta Motorsport Federation (MMF) recently held an extraordinary general meeting to fill the vacant posts of treasurer and vice-secretary. During the EGM, a number of amendments to the MMF’s statute were presented among other agenda matters.

Tonio Cini, MMF president, updated members with the work and incentives taken by the federation as part of the contingencies put in place as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the organisation of motorsport events by members, admittedly, the biggest challenge the MMF and its members faced this year. Among other matters Cini also gave an overview regarding the progress on the first phase of the FIA MMF Young Drivers Development Programme with the support of FIA, and the Gran Turismo e-Gaming competition held online in collaboration with World Pro Racing.

Pierre Sammut, retiring MMF treasurer read the audited financial report and mentioned some of the projects currently being undertaken and the plans and targets the federation made for 2020/21. The audited financial report was approved by all member clubs present for the meeting.

The meeting then moved on to consider a number of amendments to the MMF statute dealing with the role of Sporting Delegates, Officials and Officers, voting at general meetings and honorary roles. The members approved the proposed amendments.

At the end of the meeting Ruben Galea was elected as treasurer and Wayne Pisani was elected vice-secretary of the MMF unanimously by the members.

The MMF administrative council for 2020 is composed of Tonio Cini, president; Jesmond Mangion, vice-president; Susanne Fenech, general secretary; Ruben Galea, treasurer and Wayne Pisani, vice-secretary.

Ruben Galea, MMF's new treasurer

Galea has been an entrepreneur for over 20 years. With a Masters in Business Administration from Henley Business School, he is an experienced businessman who has been involved in numerous business ventures. He pioneered the concept of luxury car rental in Malta, and currently he is the CEO of the Signature Selection and Signature Private Office.

Galea’s passion for cars brought him in touch with the MMF in 2015. During these years, he supported the federation through various sponsorships. With the intent of putting his knowledge to the benefit of the Federation and to strengthen the federation's effectiveness.

A lawyer by profession, Dr Pisani is the partner heading the regulatory and compliance practice at Grant Thornton, one of the world’s leading organisations of independent assurance, tax and advisory firms, and has, over the past 20 years, been dealing with a wide range of local and international clients specialising in tax and financial services. He is the president of the Institute of Financial Services Practitioners and a member of the board of governors of Finance Malta.

Having a keen interest in motoring and mechanics since his childhood, Dr Pisani has been active in various areas of sport including motoring journalism and motorsport competitions, whilst holding the office of secretary general within the Malta Equestrian Federation for 15 years. He is fully committed to share his experience to help the MMF, its members and the greater motorsport community with solid leadership and good governance at all levels - from grassroots to the very top - whilst encouraging best practice and good sportsmanship at all times, in a modern, safe, sustainable and structured manner, with equal opportunity.