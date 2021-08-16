Fondazzjoni Patrimonju Malti has launched the eighth episode of the podcast series Treasures from Malta.

In this episode, Francesca Balzan has a conversation with antiques collector and founder of Casa Rocca Piccola, Marquis Nicholas de Piro, about his life in art.

The podcast can be accessed via this link: https://www.patrimonju.org/podcasts/nicholas-de-piro.

Reviews or ratings on the podcast directory are appreciated.