Fondazzjoni Patrimonju Malti has launched the eighth episode of the podcast series Treasures from Malta.
In this episode, Francesca Balzan has a conversation with antiques collector and founder of Casa Rocca Piccola, Marquis Nicholas de Piro, about his life in art.
The podcast can be accessed via this link: https://www.patrimonju.org/podcasts/nicholas-de-piro.
Reviews or ratings on the podcast directory are appreciated.
