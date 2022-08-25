Mobile gaming continues to be a dominant aspect of the gaming industry. Actually, in 2021 the mobile gaming sector accounted for over 50 per cent of the entire gaming industry. Although it's hard to imagine that mobile gaming was in its early stages of development just a decade ago, right now, it is considered one of the most popular gaming sectors with the potential to take over the entire gaming market.

Variety of genres

The popularity of mobile gaming is a major factor in the development of new genres and subgenres in the mobile gaming market.

This has also translated into a number of games available, including action games, first-shooter games, idle games, multiplayer games, and even games of chance, among many other games. Many users today are able to try their luck with casino games from their smartphones.

Thanks to the popularity of mobile gaming, there is a surge of mobile apps and websites, which allow players instant access from their tablet to a collection of mobile-optimised casino games from every category, including table games, live casino games, slots, and many other options.

Thanks to the popularity of mobile gaming, there is a surge of mobile apps and websites, which allow players instant access from their tablet to a collection of mobile-optimised casino games from every category, including table games, live casino games, slots, and many other options.

Affordable and premium titles

One of the main allures of the mobile gaming market was the selection of free or affordable mobile games. Anyone will find from almost every category a rich selection of mobile games free of charge. Not only are there mobile games downloadable free of charge in just a couple of seconds, but also that applies to every category of games. It's safe to say that it is a major reason for the popularity of mobile gaming since video games are on the pricier side, especially when compared with free mobile games.

When it comes to games that are not free of charge, they are generally considered of higher quality compared to free games, and as the name suggests, you will need to pay on average around $0.80 in order to install the game on your device. However, most games implement a freemium model, where they offer, for example, a free gaming experience coupled with in-app purchases. Currently, paid mobile games make up around 20 per cent of the mobile gaming library, which shows that free mobile games are still high in demand.

AR-based mobile gaming

AR technology provides an interactive experience with 3D digital objects in the real environment of the user. It all started with the worldwide phenomenon that was Pokémon Go, and it snowballed from there. AR technology can easily be integrated with mobile games and offer an interactive gaming experience like no other directly from mobile devices. The technology is expected to be widely used in the future, while right now, there are loads of popular titles like Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, Jurassic World, ‎Kings of Pool, and many other AR games for Apple and Android mobile devices.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.