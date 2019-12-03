A triple bill by three award-winning choreographers will be held by ŻfinMalta on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Żfindays is a celebration of dance, a showcase of ŻfinMalta’s versatility and excellence and an important moment in their performance season.

The evening begins with the national premiere of Silk, choreographed by Riccardo Buscarini. Silk is about travelling, communicating and hovering in time, inspired by a winter’s journey on the Trans-Siberian railway.

At the 2018 Russian National Theatre ‘Golden Mask’ Award, Silk was nominated in the best choreography category and Buscarini for best choreographer.

Tnax, described as a dance-sport show, is an energetic and athletic choregraphy that has the ŻfinMalta dancers performing 24 roles, as decisions on the choreography are taken in real time.

Tnax is an exclusive recreation from Jorge Crecis’s original work 36, created in 2011 for the company Edge and presented in 2012 at the Royal Opera House in London.

Closing the night is Prototype Hero, an original work created for ŻfinMalta by renowned Italian-born dancer-choreographer Jacopo Godani, which invites its audience to enter another world and contemplate the illusion of endless transformations and appropriation of life. Godani, a long-time collaborator of William Forsythe and now artistic director and choreographer of the Dresden Frankfurt Dance Company, brings the highest calibre of work to the island through ŻfinMalta.

Since 2014, ŻfinMalta has pioneered fresh thinking about contemporary dance in Malta. The company aims to work with the best local and international dancers and choreographers to create innovative productions of a world-class artistic standard.

Performances will be held at the Valletta Campus Theatre at 8pm. Booking from kultura.mt.