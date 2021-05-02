A new union has been set up within Wasteserv, the company responsible for national waste management, to represent professionals and officials in managerial grades.

The Union of Professionals - Wasteserv (UPW) counts the majority of relevant employees in the company among its members and is in the process of receiving official recognition from the company's management.

The union said it would begin negotiations with Wastever on behalf of its members to strengthen working conditions while collaborating with management on both its waste management strategy as well as its sustainability.

"UPW is a firm believer that its members can actively contribute to this dialogue, so as to facilitate and improve the company both operationally and professionally," the union said.