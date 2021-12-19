Fresh unverified footage of Peng Shuai was posted online by a state-affiliated journalist on Sunday as international concern persists for the Chinese tennis star after she publicly accused a former vice-premier of forcing her to have sex.
Qingqing Chen, a reporter for the state-owned Global Times, tweeted a video of Peng appearing to speak with Chinese basketball icon Yao Ming.
Chen said the video was sent to her by a “friend” and that it was taken at an event to promote cross-country skiing in Shanghai.
The seven-second clip shows the tennis player smiling and listening as Yao speaks indistinctly.
