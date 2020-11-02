As COVID-19 continues to grip headlines and impact the economy, many business owners are keen to explore how technology could help them adapt to the ‘new normal’. Now it seems that UV technology specifically, which disinfects the air and all surfaces it comes into contact with, can make adhering to current health and safety regulations more effortless, and it is now available in Malta.

According to research, UV-C technology helps fight COVID-19 by emitting a powerful wavelength of light that kills bacteria and destroys the virus’s DNA and RNA, thus preventing it from reproducing in the air and on any surfaces it comes into contact with.

UV-C technology is now accessible in the form of wall-mounted or hanging units and on trolleys. They form part of a range of safety and control equipment that is now available. This equipment will allow different types of indoor spaces across the Maltese islands to operate safely and within related regulations, offering safe spaces for patrons and visitors.

“This revolutionary equipment can be used to make almost any space practically germ-free,” Mark Vella, managing director of Safe-House, which is pioneering UV-C technology in Malta, said.

This technology can also be used for cars and buses

“This will allow people to feel safe in any indoor space, from classrooms to meeting rooms, doctors’ offices to clinics’ waiting rooms and treatment rooms, and small production or office facilities to supermarkets. This technology can also be used for cars and buses and has the potential for future household use.

He continued: “As the first to offer this kind of UV-C technology air and surface disinfectors locally, we hope to make a real difference in the ongoing fight against COVID-19 in Malta and Gozo. This unique technology helps to clean air and surfaces of around 99 per cent of viruses, bacteria and mould spores by using UV-C

These units can be easily installed, are programmable, are available in various sizes, can be used for ventilation and air-conditioning disinfection and are offered by Safe-House with turnkey delivery.

Other innovative safety and control products available include equipment that enables facial recognition and body temperature readings and software that makes it possible to observe, regulate or evaluate the flow of visitors into any space at any time, or even identify whether people entering the premises are wearing a mask.

Safe-House was born as a direct consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is a division of PowerHouse Audiovisuals and Events, one of Malta’s leading audiovisual and events company. PowerHouse thrived on conferences, gala or awards dinners and other mass events.

“Since the first cases of the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in Malta in March, the events industry ground to a complete halt, as social distancing measures could not always be applied,” Vella explained.

“We had to be more creative and to source new technology for other markets. The launch of Safe-House now adds the unbeatable reputation, experience and expertise of the PowerHouse brand to the forefront of Malta’s battle against COVID-19.”

More information about PowerHouse – Audiovisuals and Events or Safe-House may be found online at www.powerhousemalta.com.