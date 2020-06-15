A vaccine against the most dangerous type of meningitis, the meningococcus is being administered for free by the national health service to all newborns.

Health minister Chris Fearne said on Monday that 15 to 20 people contract meningitis meningococcus each year, mostly during winter. In some cases, patients develop complications in a matter of hours. Meningococcus causes the membranes that cover the brain and spinal cord to become inflamed. In Malta meningococcus causes a death every two or three years. In most cases the victims are young.

Speaking at a press conference at the Qormi health centre, Fearne said there were three common types of meningitis: the haemophilus influenza, pneumococcus and the meningococcus. The government introduced free vacination against haemophilus influenza some years ago, followed a few weeks ago by a vaccine for pneumococcus.

With immediate effect, a meningococcus vaccine would be administered for free. Each dose will cost the government €400 for a total outlay of €3m.

Fearne said that each year around 70,000 vaccines are administered by the health service, two thirds of which are to children and the rest to elderly people and those going abroad.