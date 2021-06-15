Newly-elected Valletta FC president Alexander Fenech has vowed to put the club on a stronger foundation after he replaced Victor Sciriha at the helm of the capital team during the Annual General Meeting held on Monday.

During the meeting, Valletta FC announced that Victor Sciriha stepped down from his job after 13 years at the helm and Fenech has been confirmed as the new club president.

In a statement, Valletta FC said that the newly-elected president has set his sights on to strengthen the organisation of the club at various levels.

“Valletta Football Club during its Annual General Meeting held on Monday, June 14, elected Mr. Alexander Fenech as its new President,” the club said in a statement.

