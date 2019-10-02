Abarth has revealed a new version of its 595, this time dubbed Pista.

Italian performance car aficionados may immediately link this to the Ferrari 488 Pista, but the comparisons end at name level – with the term translating into English as ‘track’.

The 595 is powered by a 163bhp and 230Nm variant of Abarth’s peppy 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine, complete with a new Garrett turbine. Power is delivered through an automatic gearbox.

Opening up the active exhaust

Acceleration and top speed figures haven’t been stated for the Pista, though it’s linked to a ‘Record Monza’ exhaust system which gives the car a distinctive set of vocal cords.

The model is marked out by an eye-catching new matte grey and green livery. Inside the car, a flat-bottomed steering wheel with a centre strip features, with a ‘Sport’ button sitting on the dashboard. When pressed, this adjusts the car’s peak power and torque availability, as well as opening up the active exhaust.

An Abarth-specific braking system sees 284mm ventilated brake discs sat up top, with 240mm units at the rear.

Standard equipment for the car includes a seven-inch infotainment display with DAB radio, plus support for both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.