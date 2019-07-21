A new interview series of programmes sponsored by Remax Malta is set to spearhead honest conversation about the real estate market across the Maltese islands.

The Real Estate Conversation series will be hosted by Remax Malta COO Jeffrey Buttigieg and will feature several leading experts from within the local real estate world as they answer frequently asked questions, offer their opinions on the market, and provide industry insights.

“The scope behind the Real Estate Conversations is to give a candid view on the real estate market, and to provide the community with a straight-talking platform where they can interact,” Mr Buttigieg said.

“We want to offer a place where honest conversations about the sector can happen, with information for those in the industry, as well as for those buying or renting property locally.”

The main aim of the new platform is to improve the reputation of real estate agents in general; not just in the opinion of the general public, but also to provide educational material for real estate agents working in Malta. Mr Buttigieg continued by saying, “It is true that we only hear about the bad things related to real estate agents’ behaviour and, unfortunately, the whole industry gets tarnished by a few cowboys. Today, many companies invest heavily in training and onboarding agents. However, this has not served to be enough to convince the overall population that real estate can be a professional career with certain companies.”

The innovative series will cover a variety of topics related to Malta’s real estate market, including why to join the industry, the role of education in real estate, why to consider buying a second home, Gozo as an investment and what to expect in the market’s short- and long-term future.

Complementing the Real Estate Conversation recorded interviews, viewers will also discover a wide selection of content designed to engage with the audience through opinion polls, as well as statistics about the sector, and opinions from within the industry.

The Real Estate Conversation video podcast interviews and associated content will be premiered on Facebook, and will then be available for free online on a number of platforms, including YouTube, Instagram, its own dedicated website www.realestateconversation.eu, which was launched recently. The podcast version is also available on iTunes, Spotify, Sticher and Radio Public.